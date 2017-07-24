The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed at record highs on Monday. While the BSE Sensex settled 216.98 points up at 32,245.87, the NSE Nifty was just 33 points shy of the 10,000 mark, closing 51.15 points up at 9,966.40.

Analysts said the strong global market and an influx of foreign investments were the key reasons behind the spurt, according to The Times of India.

RIL and HDFC, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, TCS and Bank of Baroda were the top gainers, while Dr. Reddy’s, ONGC and Indian Oil lost the most.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index settled at 26846.83, while Japan’s Nikkei closed at 19,975.67.