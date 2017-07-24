Microsoft may do away with MS Paint in its next Windows 10 update. The Autumn Creators Update has also listed the Outlook Express and Reader app in its “removed and deprecated” list. The release date for the update has not been announced yet.

The first major change to MS Paint came in April when Microsoft released its Windows 10 Creators Update, reported The Guardian. The company had introduced Paint 3D along with MS Paint. This had 3D image making tools and basic 2D image editing.

Microsoft Paint was first released in 1985. Initially it was a 1-bit monochrome licensed version of ZSoft’s PC Paintbrush. By the time Windows 98 was released, MS Paint could save in the JPEG format.