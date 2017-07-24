Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Monday launched an online complaint management system called the Sexual Harassment electronic–Box, which her ministry calling ‘SHe-Box’ for short. It is meant to register sexual harassment complaints at central government offices. Gandhi, however, said the portal will soon be made available to women employed in the private sector as well.

Once a complaint is submitted, it will be directly sent to the internal complaints committee concerned. Both the ministry and the complainant can track the status of the complaint. Those who have already filed a written complaint with the ICC may also file a fresh complaint through the portal.

The ministry also plans to carry out a national-level survey to assess the magnitude and impact of sexual harassment in workplaces. According to 2011 Census, around 3.3 lakh women, which is about 10% of the total strength, are employed in different departments of the central government.