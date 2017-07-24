The big news: China asks India to withdraw troops from Doklam before talks, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The NIA arrested seven separatist leaders from Srinagar, and President Pranab Mukherjee hailed India’s multiplicity in his farewell speech.
A look at the headlines right now:
- It is easier to move a mountain than the People’s Liberation Army, says China on the Sikkim standoff: Defence Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian warned New Delhi to not harbour ‘unrealistic illusions’ about the Chinese military’s capabilities.
- NIA arrests seven separatist leaders for allegedly funding terror groups in J&K: Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah was among them.
- India’s soul resides in pluralism, tolerance, says President Pranab Mukherjee in his final address to nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that under Mukherjee, the Rashtrapati Bhavan became a ‘Lok Bhavan’.
- Moninder Singh Pandher, Surinder Koli sentenced to death in Pinki Sarkar case: Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari called it a ‘rarest of the rare’ case.
- Lok Sabha speaker suspends six Congress MPs for five days after they disrupt proceedings: The MPs shouted slogans and threw at Sumita Mahajan’s chair to protest against recent cases of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.
- At least 35 killed in suicide bombing in Kabul, Taliban claims responsibility for the strike: Interior Ministry Spokesperson Najib Danish said the explosion had hit a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Mines.
- Supreme Court asks Centre why the CBI did not investigate the Bhopal encounter: The top court has sent notices to both the central government and Madhya Pradesh.
- Not sure whether the 39 Indians kidnapped in Mosul in 2014 are alive, says Iraq’s foreign minister: The labourers had been abducted by Islamic State militants in June that year.
- Akshay Kumar apologises for waving Indian flag upside down at Women’s World Cup: The actor took down the photo for ‘violating the code of conduct for the tricolor’.
- Microsoft may drop MS Paint in the next update for Windows 10: However, the company has not specified when this will happen.