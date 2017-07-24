A look at the headlines right now:

It is easier to move a mountain than the People’s Liberation Army, says China on the Sikkim standoff: Defence Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian warned New Delhi to not harbour ‘unrealistic illusions’ about the Chinese military’s capabilities. NIA arrests seven separatist leaders for allegedly funding terror groups in J&K: Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah was among them. India’s soul resides in pluralism, tolerance, says President Pranab Mukherjee in his final address to nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that under Mukherjee, the Rashtrapati Bhavan became a ‘Lok Bhavan’. Moninder Singh Pandher, Surinder Koli sentenced to death in Pinki Sarkar case: Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari called it a ‘rarest of the rare’ case. Lok Sabha speaker suspends six Congress MPs for five days after they disrupt proceedings: The MPs shouted slogans and threw at Sumita Mahajan’s chair to protest against recent cases of mob lynching and cow vigilantism. At least 35 killed in suicide bombing in Kabul, Taliban claims responsibility for the strike: Interior Ministry Spokesperson Najib Danish said the explosion had hit a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Mines. Supreme Court asks Centre why the CBI did not investigate the Bhopal encounter: The top court has sent notices to both the central government and Madhya Pradesh. Not sure whether the 39 Indians kidnapped in Mosul in 2014 are alive, says Iraq’s foreign minister: The labourers had been abducted by Islamic State militants in June that year. Akshay Kumar apologises for waving Indian flag upside down at Women’s World Cup: The actor took down the photo for ‘violating the code of conduct for the tricolor’. Microsoft may drop MS Paint in the next update for Windows 10: However, the company has not specified when this will happen.