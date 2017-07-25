The big news: Shutdown in Kashmir today after NIA arrests separatists, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a 10-year-old’s abortion plea, and Israel has removed the controversial metal detectors from Temple Mount.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NIA arrests seven separatist leaders for allegedly funding terror groups in J&K: Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah was among them.
- Supreme Court asks a medical panel to examine whether a 10-year-old can end her six-month pregnancy: The bench issued a notice to the Centre and others, asking doctors to check whether an abortion would pose a risk to her life.
- Israel removes controversial metal detectors at entrance of Jerusalem’s Old City holy compound: The security measures were taken after two of their police personnel were shot dead outside Temple Mount.
- Urbanisation and encroachments have made 24 monuments disappear, says Centre: Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said eight of them were sites and structures protected by the government.
- It is easier to move a mountain than the People’s Liberation Army, says China on the Sikkim standoff: Defence Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian warned New Delhi to not harbour ‘unrealistic illusions’ about the Chinese military’s capabilities.
- India’s soul resides in pluralism, says Pranab Mukherjee in final presidential address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that under Mukherjee, the Rashtrapati Bhavan became a ‘Lok Bhavan’.
- Venkaiah Naidu denies corruption allegations levelled by the Congress: The NDA’s vice-presidential candidate said these allegations were being raised deliberately before the election.
- Chinese fighters jets stopped US Navy plane flying over East China Sea, say officials: One of the Chinese planes came close enough to cause the American aircraft to change direction.
- Lok Sabha speaker suspends six Congress MPs for five days after they disrupt proceedings: The MPs shouted slogans and threw at Sumita Mahajan’s chair to protest against recent cases of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.
- Microsoft may drop MS Paint in the next update for Windows 10: The company has not specified when this will happen.