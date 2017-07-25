A look at the headlines right now:

NIA arrests seven separatist leaders for allegedly funding terror groups in J&K: Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah was among them. Supreme Court asks a medical panel to examine whether a 10-year-old can end her six-month pregnancy: The bench issued a notice to the Centre and others, asking doctors to check whether an abortion would pose a risk to her life. Israel removes controversial metal detectors at entrance of Jerusalem’s Old City holy compound: The security measures were taken after two of their police personnel were shot dead outside Temple Mount. Urbanisation and encroachments have made 24 monuments disappear, says Centre: Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said eight of them were sites and structures protected by the government. It is easier to move a mountain than the People’s Liberation Army, says China on the Sikkim standoff: Defence Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian warned New Delhi to not harbour ‘unrealistic illusions’ about the Chinese military’s capabilities. India’s soul resides in pluralism, says Pranab Mukherjee in final presidential address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that under Mukherjee, the Rashtrapati Bhavan became a ‘Lok Bhavan’. Venkaiah Naidu denies corruption allegations levelled by the Congress: The NDA’s vice-presidential candidate said these allegations were being raised deliberately before the election. Chinese fighters jets stopped US Navy plane flying over East China Sea, say officials: One of the Chinese planes came close enough to cause the American aircraft to change direction. Lok Sabha speaker suspends six Congress MPs for five days after they disrupt proceedings: The MPs shouted slogans and threw at Sumita Mahajan’s chair to protest against recent cases of mob lynching and cow vigilantism. Microsoft may drop MS Paint in the next update for Windows 10: The company has not specified when this will happen.