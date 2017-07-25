President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, on Monday answered Senate investigators about his connections with Russia, as part of several inquiries into the country’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

After meeting the investigators, Kushner told the media that he “did not collude with Russia”. He added that he did not know of anyone else in Trump’s campaign who did. “I had no improper contacts,” he said. “I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses, and I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information. All of my actions were proper.”

Kushner added that Russia could not have been responsible for his father’s presidential victory. “Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign, and that is why he won. Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him.”

His testimony is likely to be shared with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating any criminal activity surrounding Russia and the Trump campaign. Kushner’s testimony comes soon after Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr admitted that he had met a Russian-American lobbyist, though he denied it was part of the Kremlin’s effort to help the Republican become president. The Congress has asked Donald Trump Jr to publicly testify about the meeting.

Trump Jr, Kushner and Donald Trump’s campaign chairperson Paul Manafort had also met Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. The meeting was arranged under the premise that Veselnitskaya would share important information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, added the report.