A new Central Board of Film Certification order has banned actors from being shown drinking or smoking on screen. CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani said actors who are looked up to by millions should set an example for the society, and that a movie where alcohol is essential to the plot will be given an “Adult” certificate.

“Merely putting a ticker warning at some remote corner of the screen whenever there is smoking or drinking shown is not enough anymore,” Nihalani said. “We feel the superstars who are followed by millions and who set an example in societal behaviour must not be shown drinking or smoking on screen unless the provocation for doing so is extreme.”

Filmmakers will also have to blur any liquor bottles on display in a scene.