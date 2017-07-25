The Centre on Monday said self-driving cars will not be allowed in India as it would render millions jobless. Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the government will not promote any technology or policy that will come at the cost of employment, Mint reported.

“Cab aggregators like Ola and Uber are making money by using our driving skills,” Gadkari said. “If cab aggregators think they can make more money by introducing technology like driverless cars and render people unemployed, the government is not going to allow it.”

A study by the Boston Consulting Group has found that the global market for autonomous cars is expected to be worth $42 billion (around Rs 2.70 lakh crore) by 2025 and $77 billion (approximately Rs 4.96 lakh crore) by 2035, The Indian Express reported. Tech majors Google, Apple and Tesla are already working on prototypes for such vehicles, which function with the help of GPS, infra-red, laser and computer vision technology.