Ram Nath Kovind will be sworn in as the 14th president of India at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, The Indian Express reported. Chief Justice of India JS Khehar will administer his oath.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s candidate will arrive at the Central Hall with outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee in a ceremonial procession. They will be received by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Vice President Hamid Ansari, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

After exchanging seats with Mukherjee, Kovind will be given a 21-gun salute and will then deliver his first speech as the president of India. He will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan at the end of the ceremony. He will be given an inter-services guard of honour on reaching Raisina Hill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, governors, chief ministers, ambassadors and other diplomats will also be present at the event.

Kovind won the July 17 presidential elections with over 65% of the votes. He defeated the Opposition’s nominee Meira Kumar.