Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai was appointed to the board of directors of Alphabet Inc, the tech major’s parent company, on Monday, reported Bloomberg. He will join the company’s founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in the board.

“Sundar has been doing a great job as Google’s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships and tremendous product innovation,” said Page, chief executive officer of Alphabet. “I really enjoy working with him, and I’m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board.”

Pichai joined Google in 2004 and was appointed its CEO in 2015. The company’s stock has risen about 50% during his tenure. In 2016, Alphabet Inc gave the 44-year-old $199.6 million (around Rs 1,285 crore) in compensation.