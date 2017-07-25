The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday appointed actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee the president of its women’s wing. She replaces Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly as the chief of the Mahila Morcha. West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said the decision was made because Ganguly was busy with the party’s national affairs, reported The Indian Express.

“Ganguly is now a Rajya Sabha MP and cannot spend more time in West Bengal,” Ghosh said. “She spends a lot of time in Delhi to shoulder her responsibilities as an MP. So we have decided to make Locket Chatterjee the new Mahila Morcha president.”

Party officials, however, credited the reshuffle to the recent controversy involving Ganguly. On July 14, she had said that a woman will not be able to escape rape in West Bengal for even 15 days without Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s hospitality.

“I dare all the parties, the ones who keep flattering the West Bengal government and the [Trinamool] Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal without taking any hospitality from Mamata Banerjee,” she had said. “If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me.”