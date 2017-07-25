The United Stated on Monday announced that it was resuming faster processing of H-1B work visas on the request of higher education institutes as well as non-profit and governmental research organisations, reported Reuters.

In March, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services had suspended premium processing of H-1B visas, which allowed companies to bring in highly-skilled workers in a few weeks, rather than several months, if they paid an additional amount. A large number of technology companies, among other industries, relied on this option to bring in skilled engineers to the US.

US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order in April, calling for a review of the H-1B programme. During his campaign, Trump had promised to restrict the entry of immigrants to the US, claiming that they were taking jobs from its citizens.