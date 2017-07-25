Tollywood actor Charmme Kaur on Monday moved the Hyderabad High Court in connection with a drug scandal. In a writ petition, she challenged the investigators’ practice of taking a person’s blood samples without informing them about the charges or purpose of the test, The News Minute reported.

Kaur has claimed that drawing blood from an individual this way violated the Indian Constitution. She cited Article 20(3), saying no accused can be compelled to be a witness against themselves.

Earlier in July, the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department had cracked down on a drug racket and conducted raids in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Officials had recovered more than 800 blots of LSD, 35 g of MDMA (ecstasy), charas and other drugs from a suspect arrested on July 6.

The peddlers got more than a thousand young men and women addicted to narcotics. After investigations found several names from the film industry in their clientele, the actors and others from Tollywood were summoned for questioning.

Other Tollywood personalities, including actors Pallapollu Navdeep, Subburaju and director Puri Jagannath, appeared before the Special Investigating Team that is investigating the drug racket on Monday.