Equity benchmark the National Stock Exchange Nifty breached the 10,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday. The broader index opened at 10,010.55. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex, too, opened 100 points higher to hit a lifetime high of 32,350.

Nifty, however, slipped below the landmark figure soon after trading began. At 10.45 am, the 50-share index was at 9,971.55, and the Sensex was at 32,269.68.

Sustained capital inflows and widespread buying by retail investors led to the early morning rally, according to The Hindu.

The top five gainers on the Sensex were Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel. Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, Lupin and Asian Paints were the worst performers.

On the NSE index, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Infratel, Vedanta Limited, Hero MotoCorp and TCS were the best performers, whereas Zee Entertainment, HCL, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors were the biggest losers.