The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that Vande Mataram must be played in all schools, colleges and universities at least once a week, preferably on Mondays or Fridays, reported ANI.

The High Court said it must also be played in all government offices and institutions, private offices as well as factories and industries once a month. If there is a valid reason, those who are unable to sing it must not be forced or compelled, it added.

It also directed the Director of Public Information to upload a translated version of the song in Tamil and English on government websites and on social media accounts.

In April 2017, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the central government asking for its response to a petition that sought to make singing Vande Mataram mandatory at all educational institutions.

The Indian Constitution does not have the concept of a national song, the Supreme Court had earlier said in February 2017. “Article 51A [fundamental duties] of the Constitution does not refer to National Song,” the apex court said. “It only refers to the National Flag and National Anthem. Therefore, we do not intend to enter into any debate as far as the National Song is concerned.”