The big news: President Ram Nath Kovind says unity is the way forward, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A buying spree pushed Nifty above the 10,000 mark for the first time, and the US has resumed faster processing of some H-1B visa applications.
- Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th president of India: He was sworn in by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar.
- Nifty breaches the 10,000 mark for the first time, Sensex advances to record high: Sustained capital inflows and widespread buying by retail investors led to the early morning rally.
- US resumes fast processing of certain H-1B visa applications: The Donald Trump administration had suspended this premium processing option to issue the work permit in April.
- Vande Mataram must be played in all educational institutions once a week, says Madras HC: However, if there is a valid reason, those who are unable to sing it must not be forced or compelled, it said.
- Locket Chatterjee replaces Roopa Ganguly as the president of BJP’s women’s wing in West Bengal: The state party chief said this was to allow Ganguly to carry out her duties as an MP, though officials said the reshuffle was because of a recent controversy.
- I did not collude with Russia, says Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner: He added that he did not know of anyone else in the president’s campaign who had collaborated with Russia during the election.
- Space scientist and academician Yash Pal dies at 90: The education reformist had been ailing for a while after defeating cancer a few years ago.
- Tollywood actor Charmme Kaur moves Hyderabad High Court against providing blood samples: She said it was against the Constitution to force an individual to act as a witness against themselves.
- Flights will be preferred over trains by 2020 for long distances, says Indian Railways report: According to its blueprint for 2019-2020, the sector may lose a huge portion of its upper-class clientele to domestic airlines.
- Wildfires raging in southern France destroy 1,400 hectares of forestland: The biggest blaze was reported in the village of Bastidonne.