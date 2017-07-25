A look at the headlines right now:

Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th president of India: He was sworn in by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar. Nifty breaches the 10,000 mark for the first time, Sensex advances to record high: Sustained capital inflows and widespread buying by retail investors led to the early morning rally. US resumes fast processing of certain H-1B visa applications: The Donald Trump administration had suspended this premium processing option to issue the work permit in April. Vande Mataram must be played in all educational institutions once a week, says Madras HC: However, if there is a valid reason, those who are unable to sing it must not be forced or compelled, it said. Locket Chatterjee replaces Roopa Ganguly as the president of BJP’s women’s wing in West Bengal: The state party chief said this was to allow Ganguly to carry out her duties as an MP, though officials said the reshuffle was because of a recent controversy. I did not collude with Russia, says Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner: He added that he did not know of anyone else in the president’s campaign who had collaborated with Russia during the election. Space scientist and academician Yash Pal dies at 90: The education reformist had been ailing for a while after defeating cancer a few years ago. Tollywood actor Charmme Kaur moves Hyderabad High Court against providing blood samples: She said it was against the Constitution to force an individual to act as a witness against themselves. Flights will be preferred over trains by 2020 for long distances, says Indian Railways report: According to its blueprint for 2019-2020, the sector may lose a huge portion of its upper-class clientele to domestic airlines. Wildfires raging in southern France destroy 1,400 hectares of forestland: The biggest blaze was reported in the village of Bastidonne.