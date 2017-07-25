Three people were killed after a residential building collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar locality (pictured above) on Tuesday, ANI reported. At least 30 people are believed to be trapped in the debris, though reports mention conflicting figures.

So far, nine people have been rescued and taken to a hospital, according to the Hindustan Times. Fourteen fire engines, one rescue van and an ambulance are currently at the spot.

Two wings of the four-storeyed Saidarshan Apartment collapsed around 10.45 am, municipal officials said. The nursing home on the building’s ground floor did not have many patients as the place was being renovated.

“Our rescue team, fire brigade troops and other senior civic officials have also reached the spot,” said PS Rahangdale, chief of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s fire department, according to NDTV. “Rescue work is on.”

Building collapses in Kolkata

In another incident, a building collapsed in Kolkata’s Bowbazar area on Tuesday. Officials are yet to confirm on the number of people trapped in the debris. Rescue efforts are currently under way, ANI reported.