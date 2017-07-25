Malayalam film director Jean Paul Lal (pictured above), actor Sreenath Bhasi and two technicians have been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks to a woman. The incident reportedly took place in November 2016 during the shooting of Honey Bee 2.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the four had made sexually lewd remarks to her when she had gone to Pannakad Hotel to collect her payment. Besides, the complainant said she was not paid the promised amount for her work in the film.

Lal has denied the allegations, and said such an incident never took place. He told Manorama that the woman had demanded Rs 10 lakh for her work. He also claimed that they had to change the script after she left midway. “Last month, we were served a notice following a police complaint filed by her,” said Lal, according to Manorama. “We were considering giving her Rs 50,000 instead of the promised remuneration of Rs 25,000. But then she stepped up her demands and asked for a public apology on television and Rs 10 lakh as compensation.”