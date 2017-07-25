Restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar on Tuesday in response to a shutdown called by the Hurriyat conference against the arrest of seven separatist leaders by the National Investigation Agency, reported PTI. Schools and colleges were shut across the city, reported Hindustan Times.

The National Investigation Agency on Monday had arrested seven Kashmiri separatists, including Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah, for allegedly funding terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

Later in the day, separatist leaders termed the arrests illegal, and called for a shutdown on Tuesday, reported the Greater Kashmir. “JRL [Joint Resistance Leadership] has given a call for complete strike tomorrow [Tuesday] to protest and condemn the revengeful, arbitrary and illegal arrests of Hurriyat leaders by NIA in Srinagar,” a spokesperson said. The joint resistance leadership includes Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.