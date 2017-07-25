The Indian Air Force on Tuesday pressed helicopters for aerial relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected regions of Gujarat and Rajasthan. “Two helicopters have been launched from Deesa for rescue and relief in Banaskantha and Patan districts of Gujarat and two helicopters with medical supplies have taken off from Jodhpur Air Force Base for operations in Jalore and Pali districts of Rajasthan,” a Defence Ministry said.

One more helicopter with medical supplies and food packets is likely to take off from Deesa soon.

In Rajasthan, the IAF choppers rescued seven people stranded on a tree in Jalore district. Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Ratan Lahoti told the Hindustan Times that more than 200 stranded people have been evacuated since Monday.

Four Disaster Response Force teams have also been deployed for rescue operations in flood-affected districts including Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Pali and Sirohi. These districts have received rainfall which is 60% above the average amount recorded between June 1 and July 24. Weather analysts have predicted more showers in the next 48 hours.

Schools in Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur Pali and Sirohi districts remained shut on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur has cancelled all its examinations for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Gujarat, the government has evacuated at least 25,000 people from flood-hit regions, reported NDTV. The rescue operations have been conducted jointly by the State and National Disaster Response Forces, the Indian Army and the Air Force. At least three people are reported to have died in the deluge and many more are stranded.

The authorities have declared a state-wide high alert in Gujarat. Districts like Anand, Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha and Valsad are the worst hit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon.