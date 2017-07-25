Opposition parties on Tuesday shouted slogans slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament, reported PTI. The leaders of the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Janata Dal (United) were protesting against the suspension of six Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had suspended G Gogoi, K Suresh, Adhiranjan Chowdhary, Ranjeet Ranjan, Sushmita Dev and MK Raghavan for five days for disrupting the proceedings of the House and undermining the chair’s dignity.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi led the protest and urged the Speaker to reconsider their suspension. They shouted slogans in the Parliament and threw papers at the Speaker’s chair to protest against the recent cases of mob lynching and cow vigilantism in the country.