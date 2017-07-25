Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said there will be no impact on the grand alliance in the state because of the recent tensions between his Janata Dal (United) and the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal.

“You please be comfortable,” Kumar told reporters. “There is no threat to the government,” NDTV quoted him as saying. Kumar is also believed to have given an ultimatum to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to resign from his post within the next 72 hours.

The alliance between the parties was for “everyone to see and figure out”, Kumar told News18.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed corruption charges against Tejashwi Yadav and others on July 7. Tensions between the JD(U) chief and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav heightened after the Bihar chief minister was criticised for not acting against Tejashwi Yadav. JD(U) had initially asked Tejashwi Yadav to resign, but he did not. The two parties, along with the Congress, make up the government in the state.

Over the weekend, Kumar met Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi to discuss the corruption charges against of Tejashwi Yadav and demanded his resignation.

Kumar, Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi were present at the oath-taking ceremony of President Ram Nath Kovind.