The business wrap: Nifty falls after it crosses 10,000 mark, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined Alphabet Inc’s board of directors, and Idea Cellular shares gained after CCI approved its merger with Vodafone.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Nifty closes flat after touching 10,000-mark record high, Sensex ends lower: Sustained capital inflows and widespread buying by retail investors led to the early morning rally.
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai appointed to Alphabet Inc’s board of directors: The 44-year-old will join the company’s founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in the board.
- Shares of Idea Cellular surge after its merger with Vodafone India gets regulatory approval: It traded at Rs 98.60 on the Nifty and Rs 98.50 on the Sensex at 12.30 pm.
- IMF keeps India’s GDP growth forecast at 7.2% for 2017-’18, predicts faster development than China: In its World Economic Outlook Update for July, it said the 7.1% growth seen in 2016 was higher than anticipated despite the demonetisation drive.
- Self-driving cars will not be allowed in India at the cost of jobs, says Nitin Gadkari: The road transport minister emphasised that the Centre will not promote any technology that will render people unemployed.
- Only NRIs applying for tax refunds have to share foreign bank account details, says CBDT: The policy-making body had released new Income Tax Return forms on March 31.
- AirAsia India CEO says airline may break even by 2019: Its Chief Executive Officer Amar Abrol said the airline will set its sight on the East next.