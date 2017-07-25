A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Nifty closes flat after touching 10,000-mark record high, Sensex ends lower: Sustained capital inflows and widespread buying by retail investors led to the early morning rally. Google CEO Sundar Pichai appointed to Alphabet Inc’s board of directors: The 44-year-old will join the company’s founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in the board. Shares of Idea Cellular surge after its merger with Vodafone India gets regulatory approval: It traded at Rs 98.60 on the Nifty and Rs 98.50 on the Sensex at 12.30 pm. IMF keeps India’s GDP growth forecast at 7.2% for 2017-’18, predicts faster development than China: In its World Economic Outlook Update for July, it said the 7.1% growth seen in 2016 was higher than anticipated despite the demonetisation drive. Self-driving cars will not be allowed in India at the cost of jobs, says Nitin Gadkari: The road transport minister emphasised that the Centre will not promote any technology that will render people unemployed. Only NRIs applying for tax refunds have to share foreign bank account details, says CBDT: The policy-making body had released new Income Tax Return forms on March 31. AirAsia India CEO says airline may break even by 2019: Its Chief Executive Officer Amar Abrol said the airline will set its sight on the East next.