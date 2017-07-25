China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said the military standoff near the Sikkim border could be solved if India were to “conscientiously withdraw” from the Doklam area.

“The rights and wrongs are clear, and even senior Indian officials have openly stated that Chinese troops did not enter into the Indian territory,” PTI quoted Wang as saying in Bangkok.

“The Indian side admitted to entering the Chinese territory. The solution to this problem is very simple: conscientiously withdraw,” he said in a quote in Chinese posted on the foreign ministry’s website.

India and China are currently locked in a diplomatic standoff. Bilateral ties have been strained since the Indian Army stopped China from constructing a road in the Sikkim sector’s Doklam area. New Delhi has made it clear that it will not allow China to construct a motorable road up to the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction through the Doklam plateau.