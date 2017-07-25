Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting in Ahmedabad to review the progress of relief work in parts of Gujarat that have been flooded. The review meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and other senior ministers as well as officials.

Modi is also expected to conduct an aerial survey of the flood situation in Banaskantha, one of the worst affected districts in the state. Rupani had called Modi on Tuesday morning and apprised him of the flood situation in Gujarat.

The prime minister left for his home state immediately after the swearing-in ceremony of President Ram Nath Kovind in the national Capital. He will return to Delhi after conducting the aerial survey later on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati accused Modi of ignoring other states that also have been affected by the floods. “He is not the chief minister of Gujarat, but the prime minister of India,” Mayawati said. “Several states are flood affected today. He should help all states equally.”

The Prime Minister chaired a high level meeting on the floods in Gujarat. A detailed presentation on the heavy rain situation was shared. pic.twitter.com/L1ZhRbcdWJ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2017

PM @narendramodi landed in Ahmedabad. He will take stock of the situation arising due to floods in parts of Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/8d2LIoqsqw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2017

IAF Mi-17 helicopter airlifts 58 people to safety from Totana village in Banaskantha district of #Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/S6xE5TJadu — ANI (@ANI_news) July 25, 2017

He (PM Modi) isn't CM of Gujarat but PM of India. Several states are flood affected today. He should help all states equally: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/whvhYYGdq9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2017

At least 400 people were rescued in Banaskantha district on Tuesday morning, PTI reported. However, hundreds of people are still waiting to be shifted to safer places, an unidentified official told the news agency.

Rescue and relief operations have been intensified and the Army, the Indian Air Force, National Disaster Relief Force and the local teams have been called out for assistance. “Two helicopters have been launched from Deesa for rescue and relief in Banaskantha and Patan districts of Gujarat,” a Defence Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The Gujarat government has evacuated at least 25,000 people from flood-hit regions, reported NDTV. At least three people are reported to have died in the deluge and many more are stranded.