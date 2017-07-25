State-owned broadcaster Prasar Bharati has decided to change the iconic logo for its television wing, Doordarshan, and asked for public entries for its replacement. Applicants have been given a brief to let the new symbol reflect the “aspirations of new India” while maintaining the nostalgia associated with the DD brand. The contest is restricted to Indian nationals and organisations, the statement said.

The current logo (pictured above) has been in use since 1959 and symbolises an eye. The contest is part of the national broadcaster’s attempt to revamp its brand and improve finances.

Prasar Bharati has set August 13 as the last date for entry submission and announced an award of Rs 1 lakh for the winning design. “Much of the population today is under 30 years of age,” Prasar Bharati Chief Executive Officer Shashi Shekhar Vempat told Mint. “These are the children of liberalisation who have not grown up with Doordarshan. They do not share the same nostalgia factor which the earlier generation did.”

Doordarshan currently has 23 channels operating under its umbrella and has plans to add several more.