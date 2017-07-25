The Medical Council of India released a list of 69 colleges that have been debarred from giving Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery admissions to students. reported NDTV. The most number of debarred colleges are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Kerala, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

MCI, in an advisory, asked students not to skip the counselling under the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test 2017. According to Neet rules, admissions are mandated only through common counselling, conducted by the directorate general of health services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Government of India.

The advisory came following reports of touts guaranteeing seats in MBBS colleges in exchange for money. “It has come to the notice of Medical Council of India that certain unscrupulous elements are misleading students by alluring them that they would get them admitted in MBBS course in Medical Colleges,” the Council said in the advisory.

The council has said that any admission made without common counselling will be deemed illegal.

The exam this year for admission to undergraduate medical and dentistry courses in India was held on May 7. As many as 11,38,890 aspirants had appeared for Neet 2017, including 1,522 Non-Resident Indians and 613 foreigners. They took the test for admission to 65,170 seats in 470 medical colleges and 25,730 seats in 308 dental colleges. The results were announced on June 23.