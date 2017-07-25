A look at the headlines right now:

Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as 14th president of India: Justice Karnan asks him to reduce sentence in contempt of court case. India must ‘conscientiously withdraw’ from the Doklam standoff, says China’s foreign minister: Armed forces are equipped to defend the country, Arun Jaitley tells Rajya Sabha. Eight dead, many feared trapped as residential building collapses in Ghatkopar: In another incident, two people were killed as a building collapsed in Kolkata’s Bowbazar area. Bharti Airtel Q1 profit plunges almost 75%, revenue drops 14%: This is the company’s smallest profit in 18 quarters. Air Force choppers carry out rescue operation in flood-hit regions of Gujarat and Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi reviews Gujarat’s relief measures, to conduct aerial survey. Nifty closes flat after touching 10,000-mark record high, Sensex ends lower: IMF keeps India’s GDP growth forecast at 7.2% for 2017-’18, predicts faster development than China. Government says most fake currency seized in J&K after note ban were new Rs 2,000, 500 notes: In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs claimed demonetisation had a ‘positive impact’ in reducing violence in the country. Over 1,000 Dalits in Andhra Pradesh village begin indefinite fast in protest against social boycott: They claimed the dispute began over a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar being installed in Garagaparru. Vande Mataram must be played in all educational institutions once a week, says Madras HC: However, if there is a valid reason, those who are unable to sing it must not be forced or compelled, it said. I did not collude with Russia, says Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner: He added that he did not know of anyone else in the president’s campaign who had collaborated with Russia during the election.