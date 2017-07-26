The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah on Tuesday night in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The arrest comes after a Delhi court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Shah earlier this month. “The warrant has been executed,” a senior official told PTI.

Shah was picked up at his house in Srinagar. He will be brought to Delhi on Wednesday and produced in a court. The investigating agency believes that the money was used to fund terrorist activities in the Valley.

At present, Shah heads a separatist outfit called Democratic Freedom Party.

The case dates back to 2005 when the Delhi Police had arrested suspected hawala dealer Mohammed Aslam Wani, who had claimed he had siphoned off Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. After this, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Shah and Wani. The agency had issued several summons to Shah, but he never deposed before them.