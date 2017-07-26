The Communist Party of India (Marxist) rejected giving General Secretary Sitaram Yechury a third term in the Rajya Sabha. It’s highest decision-making body, the central committee, shot down the idea on Tuesday, The Times of India reported. However, the party’s Politburo was against the idea even earlier, PTI reported.

According to reports, the party’s Kerala and West Bengal lobby were divided on the matter, but the Kerala faction finally got its way. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had been among those who voted against giving Yechury a third term term in the Upper House. The party allows only two consecutive Rajya Sabha terms to its leaders. Besides this, “The Kerala unit of the party was against taking help of Congress to get the party general secretary re-elected,” an unnamed CPI(M) leader told PTI.

No other name from the party has been proposed to replace Yechury in the House, which could mean they lose another seat. Yechury’s term ends on August 28. The election for six Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal will be held on August 8, and nominations have to be filed for them by July 28.