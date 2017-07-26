Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of Gujarat, on Tuesday announced an interim aid of Rs 500 crore for the state. He also said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to the families of those killed in the deluge and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.

Modi said that 10 additional helicopters will be pressed into service for relief and rescue operations. As of now, National Disaster Response Force, the Border Security Force, the Army and the Air Force are engaged in rescue and relief operations. On Tuesday, the IAF had sent four choppers to rescue stranded people. “Four choppers of IAF are involved in rescue operations, while two columns of Army are engaged in rescuing people stranded due to heavy rains,” Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had said, according to The Indian Express.

Modi added that special Central government teams will be sent to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods. He also asked insurance companies to settle claims quickly. “Everything possible will be done to help the farmers who suffer immensely due to floods,” said the prime minister.

The floods

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in north Gujarat till Friday.

So far, 82 people have died in rain-related deaths in the state. In the last 24 hours, at least 12 talukas of Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha districts have received more than 200 mm of rainfall. Dantiwada in Banaskantha is the worst-hit, followed by Palanpur, Vadgam and Amirgadh. More than 1,000 people have been rescued and 46,000 shifted to safer locations from low lying areas, deputy chief minister Patel told PTI.