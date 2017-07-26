A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore interim aid for flood-hit Gujarat: The prime minister said 10 additional helicopters will be pressed into service and special Central government teams will assess the extent of damage. At least 12 dead in Mumbai building collapse, Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap detained: Some residents said Shitap removed load-bearing pillars while renovating the ground floor. US Senate votes to start debate on repealing Obamacare: However, the Republicans only narrowly won the procedural vote to begin the process. Enforcement Directorate arrests separatist leader Shabir Shah for alleged money laundering: The case dates back to 2005 when the Police had arrested a suspected hawala dealer who said he had siphoned off Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. CPI(M) says no third term in Rajya Sabha for Sitaram Yechury: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had been among those who voted against giving another term to the leader in the Upper House. Bharti Airtel Q1 profit plunges almost 75%, revenue drops 14%: This is the company’s smallest profit in 18 quarters. Government says most fake currency seized in J&K after note ban were new Rs 2,000, 500 notes: In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs claimed demonetisation had a ‘positive impact’ in reducing violence in the country. Rabindranath Tagore’s writings will not be removed from textbooks, says Prakash Javadekar: The government said the NCERT had asked teachers and others to send in suggestions to correct factual errors in textbooks. Vande Mataram must be played in all educational institutions once a week, says Madras HC: However, if there is a valid reason, those who are unable to sing it must not be forced or compelled, it said. India must ‘conscientiously withdraw’ from the Doklam standoff, says China’s foreign minister: Armed forces are equipped to defend the country, Arun Jaitley tells Rajya Sabha.