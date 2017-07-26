The big news: Modi announces Rs 500 crore aid for flood-hit Gujarat, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap detained after 12 died in Mumbai building collapse, and the US Senate voted to debate on repealing Obamacare.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore interim aid for flood-hit Gujarat: The prime minister said 10 additional helicopters will be pressed into service and special Central government teams will assess the extent of damage.
- At least 12 dead in Mumbai building collapse, Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap detained: Some residents said Shitap removed load-bearing pillars while renovating the ground floor.
- US Senate votes to start debate on repealing Obamacare: However, the Republicans only narrowly won the procedural vote to begin the process.
- Enforcement Directorate arrests separatist leader Shabir Shah for alleged money laundering: The case dates back to 2005 when the Police had arrested a suspected hawala dealer who said he had siphoned off Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.
- CPI(M) says no third term in Rajya Sabha for Sitaram Yechury: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had been among those who voted against giving another term to the leader in the Upper House.
- Bharti Airtel Q1 profit plunges almost 75%, revenue drops 14%: This is the company’s smallest profit in 18 quarters.
- Government says most fake currency seized in J&K after note ban were new Rs 2,000, 500 notes: In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs claimed demonetisation had a ‘positive impact’ in reducing violence in the country.
- Rabindranath Tagore’s writings will not be removed from textbooks, says Prakash Javadekar: The government said the NCERT had asked teachers and others to send in suggestions to correct factual errors in textbooks.
- Vande Mataram must be played in all educational institutions once a week, says Madras HC: However, if there is a valid reason, those who are unable to sing it must not be forced or compelled, it said.
- India must ‘conscientiously withdraw’ from the Doklam standoff, says China’s foreign minister: Armed forces are equipped to defend the country, Arun Jaitley tells Rajya Sabha.