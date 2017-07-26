Five members of a family were killed and four others injured after their vehicle was hit by a truck near east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar early on Wednesday, The Hindu reported. The injured included three children.

The police said the family was returning from the Indira Gandhi International Airport after picking up a relative who had arrived from Iran. They were heading towards Meerut when the accident happened.

The police said the eight people were travelling in an Innova, which was hit by a truck near Kalyanpuri on National Highway 24 around 3 am. The truck, which was travelling on the opposite carriageway, broke through the road divider and rammed into the Innova, reported Hindustan Times. The truck driver managed to escape.

“It is possible the driver fell asleep,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh. “He escaped from the accident spot, but we hope to nab him soon,”