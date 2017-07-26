A dead lizard was found in a meal served on the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express on Tuesday. The divisional railway manager of the Danapur division has ordered an inquiry. “It is a very unfortunate incident,” DRM Kishor Kumar told ANI. “A detailed inquiry will be conducted in the case and necessary action will be taken.”

The caterer of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express has been removed, reported the Hindustan Times.

The passenger who had found the lizard in his vegetable biryani complained to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (pictured above) on Twitter. The passenger escalated the matter to the minister after the ticket examiner and the pantry car attendant did not respond to his complaint, according to NDTV.

Chandauli (UP): Lizard found in food served to a passenger on-board Poorva Express; passenger had complained to Railway Minister on Twitter pic.twitter.com/J7jv4s25j7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2017

The passenger also alleged that railways officials delayed giving him medicine. “I was not given any medication for about four hours”, he said, according to ANI. However, DRM Kumar said they conducted a basic check-up and gave him medicines as quickly as possible. The passenger had found the lizard when the train was near Patna. Several senior officers came to help him when the train arrived at Mughalsarai station.

This incident comes a week after a Comptroller and Auditor General report had said that food served on Indian trains were of unsatisfactory standards. The report, which was submitted in the Parliament, said that contaminated water was being used to make beverages, and that rats and cockroaches were found in the pantry and food was left out in the open.