Adobe Systems on Tuesday announced that it will retire its Flash Player by the end of 2020. The software company said it will no longer release updates for the plugin, and that web browsers will not support it after 2020, BBC reported.

“Few technologies have had such a profound and positive impact in the internet era,” said Govind Balakrishnan, vice president of product development for Adobe Creative Cloud.

Flash was created more than 20 years ago. Developers preferred to use the software to create games, video players and applications capable of running on multiple browsers, though its popularity dropped after Apple decided to not support the plugin on iPhones.

Adobe had acquired Flash in 2005 after it bought the now defunct software company Macromedia.