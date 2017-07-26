The Assam government on Tuesday asked the Centre for Rs 2,393 crore in funds to carry out repairs in the aftermath of the statewide floods, reported The Indian Express. At least 79 people have died in the deluge so far.

The Sarbananda Sonowal-led government has submitted a list of repairs needed to a seven-member inter-ministerial team that visited the state to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods. These include damaged roads, bridges and embankments.

“Of the Rs 2,939 crore that we have listed in our assessment, about Rs 1,800 crore will be required to repair and strengthen embankments and other flood control measures under the water resources alone,” Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia told The Indian Express.

Pipersenia added that the deluge had left behind a trail of destruction. “The Brahmaputra and its tributaries have caused as many as 20 breaches on their embankments, which require to be immediately plugged as a temporary measure so that further damage is not caused.”

The districts of Bishwanath, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Barpeta, Cachar, Hailakandi and Krimganj were affected the worst by the torrential rainfall. Around 5,000 people are lodged in 19 relief camps across five districts. The situation, however, has improved since Tuesday. All rivers, except Dhansiri in Golaghat district, are flowing below the danger mark.