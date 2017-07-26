Flipkart beats Amazon India with Rs 2,600 crore gross sales in June: Mint
The American e-commerce giant reported sales of Rs 2,400 the same month.
Online retailer Flipkart reported gross sales of more than Rs 2,600 crore in June, beating Amazon India’s Rs 2,400 crore, Mint reported on Wednesday. Despite the sluggish e-market, Flipkart and its fashion units Myntra and Jabong had better sales in May, too, together surpassing Amazon’s last quarter sales by a great margin.
Shoppers brought in revenue of about $15.5 billion (nearly Rs 1 lakh crore) for e-commerce websites, Mint reported quoting data from RedSeer Management Consulting. According to the data, this revenue was a 5% jump from that posted in the March quarter and a 19% year-on-year increase.
Sales of both Flipkart and Amazon are growing much faster than the trend in the overall e-commerce market. This implies that they are drawing in a large share of customers from rivals such as Snapdeal.
Although neither e-tailer commented on their sales, an Amazon spokesperson said 80% of its new customers were from lower-tier regions. “We track independent third parties that measure customer visits and app behaviour metrics and note that we continue to grow ahead of the market,” the spokesperson said.