External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said the government had not “misled anyone” on the report that 39 Indians were missing in Iraq. When the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked why she was not declaring the missing Indians dead, Swaraj said it was a sin to assume someone was dead without proof.

“The files of those missing or believed to be killed cannot be closed until they are proven dead,” Swaraj told Parliament. She asked the Opposition to inform the families concerned if they believed she was lying.

The minister further said that Iraq had never declared the 39 missing Indians dead. “I don’t have concrete proof of their death, but I have no proof that they are alive either,” she said. “If I get one solid proof of their death, I’ll tell them.”

In June 2014, it was reported that Islamic State militants had abducted 40 Indian labourers – all them from low-income families in Punjab – from a construction site near Mosul.

In November 2014, two Bangladeshi labourers who had been kidnapped with the Indians had been released. They had claimed that 39 of the 40 Indians had been shot dead by the Islamic State group, but one had managed to escape. Almost immediately, Swaraj had announced that there was no proof of the deaths, and that the government will continue to search for the abducted Indians.

Swaraj on Wednesday said she had asked to search areas near Mosul after Harjit Massi (one of the Indians who managed to escape) had said 40 people were taken hostage by the Islamic State group. “While he [Massi] managed to flee, he said the rest were killed before his eyes... There was no list or video released by ISIS which the group often produces after killing foreign nationals,” she added.