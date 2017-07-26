An accused in the Vyapam scam allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported. Praveen Yadav was scheduled to attend a Vyapam scam hearing at Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday.

Yadav’s family said he was depressed for the past few months because of the ongoing court case. Yadav, who used to run an oil mill in Morena district, had graduated from GR Medical College in Gwalior in 2008. He was charged in connection with the Vyapam scam in 2012.

In 2015, many linked to the scam had died under mysterious circumstances. According to data presented in the court in June 2015, at least 10 people died in road accidents and four more had committed suicide.

The Vyapam scam

There were alleged irregularities in various entrance and recruitment examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also known as Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Vyapam. Though FIRs in the scam had been filed from around 1995, the lid on the racket was finally blown in May 2012 when an invigilator at a test for veterinary colleges realised that one of the candidates was not who he claimed to be. The photo identity card did not match the person who was taking the test. On investigation, the police found a long trail of such scams spread across various districts in the state.