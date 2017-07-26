A woman claiming to be the biological daughter of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the July 28 release of Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar, PTI reported.

The petitioner, Priya Paul, had earlier filed a plea at the Bombay High Court, but the bench had dismissed it on Monday, saying none of Gandhi’s direct descendants had opposed Indu Sarkar’s release. The High Court also questioned Paul’s claim being Gandhi’s biological daughter.

On Wednesday, Paul’s counsel said Indu Sarkar, which is based on the Emergency in India, had “derogatory facts” to malign the image of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The court, however, refused to fix a date to hear Paul’s plea.

Paul had filed a case based on filmmaker Bhandarkar’s claim that the movie was “30% factual and 70% fictional”. She wanted the factual content to be identified and deleted from the film.