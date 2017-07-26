The big news: Swaraj says can’t declare missing Indians dead without proof, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Army’s deputy chief said China is a future threat, and a Shiv Sena leader was arrested in the Ghatkopar building collapse case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- It is a sin to declare someone dead without proof, says Sushma Swaraj on 39 Indians missing in Iraq: The minister told the Lok Sabha that she did not have evidence to prove that they had died or were still alive.
- China is bound to be a threat for us in the future, says vice chief of Indian Army Sarath Chand: Chand also attempted to play down Army chief Bipin Rawat’s recent comment that India is ready for a ‘two-and-half-front war’.
- Seventeen dead in Ghatkopar building collapse, Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap arrested: Some residents said Shitap removed load-bearing pillars while renovating the ground floor.
- Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore interim aid as toll in Gujarat rises to 83: Assam government seeks Rs 2,393 crore aid from Centre to carry out post-flood repairs
- Ram Jethmalani quits as Arvind Kejrwal’s counsel, asks Delhi chief minister to clear his legal fees: This came after the chief minister denied asking the senior lawyer to use derogatory words against Union minister Arun Jaitley.
- Vyapam scam accused found dead a day before hearing: Praveen Yadav was slated to attend a hearing at the Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday.
- Flipkart beats Amazon India with Rs 2,600 crore gross sales in June, says Mint: The American e-commerce giant reported sales of Rs 2,400 the same month.
- Four states move Supreme Court in support of right to privacy: The bench warned that defining it as a fundamental right may do more harm than good.
- Supreme Court cancels the appointment of 1.78 lakh assistant teachers in junior schools in UP: The bench held that it was their duty to ensure good education for children, and that these ‘shiksha mitras’ were not qualified for the job.
- Britain plans to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040: The government said the move was needed to manage rising levels of nitrogen oxide which pose a major risk to public health.