A look at the headlines right now:

It is a sin to declare someone dead without proof, says Sushma Swaraj on 39 Indians missing in Iraq: The minister told the Lok Sabha that she did not have evidence to prove that they had died or were still alive. China is bound to be a threat for us in the future, says vice chief of Indian Army Sarath Chand: Chand also attempted to play down Army chief Bipin Rawat’s recent comment that India is ready for a ‘two-and-half-front war’. Seventeen dead in Ghatkopar building collapse, Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap arrested: Some residents said Shitap removed load-bearing pillars while renovating the ground floor. Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore interim aid as toll in Gujarat rises to 83: Assam government seeks Rs 2,393 crore aid from Centre to carry out post-flood repairs Ram Jethmalani quits as Arvind Kejrwal’s counsel, asks Delhi chief minister to clear his legal fees: This came after the chief minister denied asking the senior lawyer to use derogatory words against Union minister Arun Jaitley. Vyapam scam accused found dead a day before hearing: Praveen Yadav was slated to attend a hearing at the Madhya Pradesh high court on Thursday. Flipkart beats Amazon India with Rs 2,600 crore gross sales in June, says Mint: The American e-commerce giant reported sales of Rs 2,400 the same month. Four states move Supreme Court in support of right to privacy: The bench warned that defining it as a fundamental right may do more harm than good. Supreme Court cancels the appointment of 1.78 lakh assistant teachers in junior schools in UP: The bench held that it was their duty to ensure good education for children, and that these ‘shiksha mitras’ were not qualified for the job. Britain plans to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040: The government said the move was needed to manage rising levels of nitrogen oxide which pose a major risk to public health.