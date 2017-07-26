India’s benchmark indices closed at new record highs on Wednesday. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex closed 154 points higher at 32,382 while the broader National Stock Exchange Nifty ended at 10,020 for the first-time ever.

Observers attributed the rally to robust liquidity by investors and positive global cues. The 30-share index touched an intra-day high of 32,413.63 ahead of expiry of July derivative contracts tomorrow.

The shares of Axis Bank fell more than 3% both on Sensex and Nifty after it posted a 16% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday. Besides, Axis Bank, Asian Paints (-1.84%) and Bharti Airtel (-0.54%) performed badly on the BSE, while Zee Entertainment Limited (-1.60%) and Ambuja Cement (-1.19%) were the other losers on the NSE.

Tata Steel (+2.18%), Sun Pharma (+1.84%), M&M (+1.65% were the top gainers on Sensex, while the major losers were Axis Bank (-3.1%). Meanwhile, on Nifty, Yes Bank (+6.44%), IndusInd Bank (+2.43%) and Tata Steel (+2.34%) were the major gainers.

In the BSE sectoral indices, metal shares performed the best, and were up 1.8%, followed by healthcare, oil and gas, and realty.