The Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued a circular asking PhD and MPhil students to enter titles of their research work in Hindi, as well. The JNU administration said the move was aimed at tracking the review of theses and dissertations online.

Assistant Registrar (Evaluation) Sajjan Singh told Scroll.in that the circular had been issued as per the Centre’s guidelines “that require marksheets and degrees to be bilingual”.

JNU Students’ Union General Secretary Satarupa Chakraborty told Scroll.in that the circular was issued “either today or yesterday [Tuesday]”. union’s general secretary.

“Today [Wednesday] is the last date for submission [of research work], and this will be a problem for the large number of students who do not come from Hindi-speaking backgrounds,” she said. “We also question the intention behind this circular and have raised the issue with the deans of several schools.”

Chakraborty has been tagging her social media posts on the subject with #ResistHindiImpositionInJNU. “We are ensuring that students are not forced to write the titles of their research theses and dissertation in Hindi.”