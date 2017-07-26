The business wrap: Nifty ends above 10,000 for the first time, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Opposition asked the Centre whether Rs 2,000 notes are going to be scrapped, Flipkart beat Amazon India’s gross sales in June.
A look at the headline in the sector right now:
- Nifty breaches 10,000 mark, Sensex ends at record high: Shares of Axis Bank fell more than 3% after it posted its quarterly profit on Tuesday.
- Opposition wants Centre to clarify whether Rs 2,000 notes are going to be scrapped: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley refused answer an SP leader’s question in the Rajya Sabha on whether a new policy decision had been made.
- Flipkart beats Amazon India with Rs 2,600 crore gross sales in June, reports Mint: The American e-commerce giant reported sales of Rs 2,400 the same month.
- Microsoft says MS Paint is not going anywhere, will be available on Windows Store to download: The company’s announcement came hours after it faced social media backlash over reports of it dropping the application.
- Adobe to retire Flash Player by the end of 2020: Developers preferred to use the software to create games, video players and applications capable of running on multiple browsers.
- Britain plans to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040: The government said the move was needed to manage rising levels of nitrogen oxide which pose a major risk to public health.
- Bharti Airtel Q1 profit plunges almost 75%, revenue drops 14%: This is the company’s smallest profit in 18 quarters.
- Google adds SOS alert feature to its Search and Maps apps for live updates during crises: During a natural disaster or similar crisis, crucial information will pop up when one is looking for the incident or the area affected.
- Supreme Court directs Sahara chief Subrata Roy to deposit Rs 1,500 crore by September 7: His parole was extended to October 10.
- Vivo factory workers in Greater Noida clash with security after layoff : The company’s management on Tuesday fired several workers without giving any notice, a report said.