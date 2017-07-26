A look at the headline in the sector right now:

Nifty breaches 10,000 mark, Sensex ends at record high: Shares of Axis Bank fell more than 3% after it posted its quarterly profit on Tuesday. Opposition wants Centre to clarify whether Rs 2,000 notes are going to be scrapped: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley refused answer an SP leader’s question in the Rajya Sabha on whether a new policy decision had been made. Flipkart beats Amazon India with Rs 2,600 crore gross sales in June, reports Mint: The American e-commerce giant reported sales of Rs 2,400 the same month. Microsoft says MS Paint is not going anywhere, will be available on Windows Store to download: The company’s announcement came hours after it faced social media backlash over reports of it dropping the application. Adobe to retire Flash Player by the end of 2020: Developers preferred to use the software to create games, video players and applications capable of running on multiple browsers. Britain plans to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040: The government said the move was needed to manage rising levels of nitrogen oxide which pose a major risk to public health. Bharti Airtel Q1 profit plunges almost 75%, revenue drops 14%: This is the company’s smallest profit in 18 quarters. Google adds SOS alert feature to its Search and Maps apps for live updates during crises: During a natural disaster or similar crisis, crucial information will pop up when one is looking for the incident or the area affected. Supreme Court directs Sahara chief Subrata Roy to deposit Rs 1,500 crore by September 7: His parole was extended to October 10. Vivo factory workers in Greater Noida clash with security after layoff : The company’s management on Tuesday fired several workers without giving any notice, a report said.