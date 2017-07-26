The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued notices to Indian Railways, the director general of Haryana Police and the state government in connection with the lynching of 16-year-old Junaid Khan on board a Delhi-Mathura train on June 22.

The directives were issued on a complaint filed by activist Shehzad Poonawalla. The petitioner said he had approached the NHRC as the police and Government Railway Police were “not working properly”. Poonawalla told ANI that he had also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for Junaid’s family

“The petitioner has alleged killing of a minority community youth travelling in a train and inaction by state authorities,” reads his complaint on the NHRC website. “Let a notice be issued to the chairman of the railway board, government of India, the Rail Bhavan in New Delhi, chief secretary of the government of Haryana and the DGP of Haryana, calling for a report within four weeks.”

NHRC on my complaint has issued notices to Haryana govt, DGP & Railways on Junaid Mob Lynching @digvijaya_28 @ShashiTharoor @yadavtejashwi pic.twitter.com/mgc4ak7g0h — Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) July 26, 2017

Approached NHRC as Police & GRP not working properly also asked for Rs.1 crore compensation to Junaid's family-Petitioner Shehzad Poonawalla pic.twitter.com/X4yqmomgvS — ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017

On June 22, Junaid and three of his brothers had boarded a local train from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar Station. A fight broke out between some passengers and the brothers over seats. The incident then turned communal after a mob repeatedly called the brothers “anti-nationals” and “beef eaters” and threw their skull caps on the floor. Junaid was killed in the fight, while his brothers were hospitalised with stab wounds.

Five people have been arrested by the police so far. The accused are currently lodged in Neemka Jail, Faridabad.