Yusuf Bashir, the head of Infosys’ $500-million Innovation Fund, resigned, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday. The news of his exit comes after his colleague Ritika Suri quit earlier this month.

Bashir, who was based out of California, served as managing director of the Infosys Innovation Fund. He, along with Suri, looked after making investments in areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud firms. The corporate venture arm of Infosys has backed start-ups such as Unsilo, CloudEndure, ANSR Consulting and Waterline Data.

Bashir had worked closely with Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka at the German software giant, SAP. He was one of the 16 executives who were hired by Sikka from SAP. Suri was also associated with SAP before joining Infosys.

Since Sikka took over Infosys in August 2014, at least 10 senior executives have left the company.