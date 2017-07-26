A look at the headlines right now:

Lalu Prasad Yadav says Nitish Kumar resigned after conspiring with the BJP and RSS: The Congress said that it was deeply disappointed with the development but that it would continue to address the alliance mandate. A family of 17 has been found among those killed in the Gujarat flood: Officials pegged the flood-related toll in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state at 110. Transgender people cannot serve in the US military, says Donald Trump: He said that the decision was made after consulting with generals and defence experts. Privacy is a fundamental right, but not an absolute one, Centre tells Supreme Court: Attorney General KK Venugopal said those who framed the Constitution had deliberately not mentioned privacy as an absolute right. Vivo factory workers in Greater Noida clash with security after layoff: The company’s management on Tuesday fired several workers without giving any notice, reports said. Global head of Infosys’ $500-million Innovation Fund resigns: His resignation comes days after his colleague Ritika Suri was reported to have left the company. Junaid Khan’s lynching: Human rights body issues notices to Railways, Haryana police and government: Petitioner Shehzad Poonawalla said he had approached the NHRC as the authorities were ‘not working properly’. Opposition wants Centre to clarify whether Rs 2,000 notes are going to be scrapped: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley refused answer an SP leader’s question in the Rajya Sabha on whether a new policy decision had been made. JNU has asked its PhD and MPhil students to add Hindi titles to their research work: The administration said the circular was issued as per the Centre’s guidelines, but the students’ union said it will oppose the move. Armed Forces Tribunal suspends life terms, grants bail to five military men in 2010 Macchil fake encounter case: Their lawyer said the case had been built on circumstantial evidence.