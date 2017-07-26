The big news: Lalu Prasad accuses Nitish Kumar of conspiring with the BJP, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Seventeen members of a family were killed in the Gujarat flood, and Donald Trump said transgender people cannot serve in the US military.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lalu Prasad Yadav says Nitish Kumar resigned after conspiring with the BJP and RSS: The Congress said that it was deeply disappointed with the development but that it would continue to address the alliance mandate.
- A family of 17 has been found among those killed in the Gujarat flood: Officials pegged the flood-related toll in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state at 110.
- Transgender people cannot serve in the US military, says Donald Trump: He said that the decision was made after consulting with generals and defence experts.
- Privacy is a fundamental right, but not an absolute one, Centre tells Supreme Court: Attorney General KK Venugopal said those who framed the Constitution had deliberately not mentioned privacy as an absolute right.
- Vivo factory workers in Greater Noida clash with security after layoff: The company’s management on Tuesday fired several workers without giving any notice, reports said.
- Global head of Infosys’ $500-million Innovation Fund resigns: His resignation comes days after his colleague Ritika Suri was reported to have left the company.
- Junaid Khan’s lynching: Human rights body issues notices to Railways, Haryana police and government: Petitioner Shehzad Poonawalla said he had approached the NHRC as the authorities were ‘not working properly’.
- Opposition wants Centre to clarify whether Rs 2,000 notes are going to be scrapped: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley refused answer an SP leader’s question in the Rajya Sabha on whether a new policy decision had been made.
- JNU has asked its PhD and MPhil students to add Hindi titles to their research work: The administration said the circular was issued as per the Centre’s guidelines, but the students’ union said it will oppose the move.
- Armed Forces Tribunal suspends life terms, grants bail to five military men in 2010 Macchil fake encounter case: Their lawyer said the case had been built on circumstantial evidence.