The United States Senate on Wednesday rejected a proposal by Republican lawmakers to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, without a replacement, CNN reported. While 45 Senators supported the proposal, 55 rejected it, including seven Republicans, according to The New York Times.

Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Susan Collins, Dean Heller, Lisa Murkowski, John McCain, Rob Portman and Lamar Alexander of the Republican Party voted against the amendment. “I’m for repeal and replace and we’re going to continue to work on replacement,” said Rob Portman, a Republican Senator from Ohio. “I didn’t think repeal only was appropriate because it didn’t provide for those people who are stuck in the status quo.”

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Senator Murkowski following the vote. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the proposal would leave 32 million more US citizens without insurance over the next decade.