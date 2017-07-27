At least 26 Afghan soldiers were killed after the Taliban attacked a military base in Kandahar on Tuesday, reported AFP quoting the country’s Defence Ministry. The Afghan Air Force said it carried out strikes to support the army during the attack on the base, which is in Karzali area of Khakrez district, near the Helmand border.

At least 13 soldiers were injured in the Taliban attack, Defence Ministry Spokesperson General Dawlat Waziri said. He claimed that the Afghan security forces had killed more than 80 insurgents in response.

“We conducted multiple airstrikes, killing dozens of them,” said the provincial air force commander. “Our helicopters transported wounded soldiers to hospitals in Kandahar.” An unnamed senior army official said that at least 12 soldiers were missing after the attack.