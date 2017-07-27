Nitish Kumar to be sworn-in as Bihar chief minister, BJP leader Sushil Modi likely to be his deputy: The ceremony will be held at 10 am on Thursday.
Stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir have reduced drastically this year, says CRPF: Director General RR Bhatnagar credited the security forces and investigation agencies for it.
US Senate rejects proposal to repeal Obamacare without replacement: Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito, Susan Collins, Dean Heller, Lisa Murkowski, John McCain, Rob Portman and Lamar Alexander voted against it.
Transgender people cannot serve in the US military, says Donald Trump: He said that the decision was made after consulting with generals and defence experts.
Amit Shah to contest Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat, Smriti Irani looks to get a second term: The elections to the Upper House will be held on August 8.
Privacy is a fundamental right, but not an absolute one, Centre tells Supreme Court: Attorney General KK Venugopal said those who framed the Constitution had deliberately not mentioned privacy as an absolute right.
Global head of Infosys’ $500-million Innovation Fund resigns: His resignation comes days after his colleague Ritika Suri was reported to have left the company.
Arundhati Roy’s second novel makes it to this year’s Man Booker Prize longlist: A panel of five judges selected 13 books from 144 submissions.
Armed Forces Tribunal suspends life terms, grants bail to five military men in 2010 Macchil fake encounter case: Their lawyer said the case had been built on circumstantial evidence.
A family of 17 has been found among those killed in the Gujarat flood: Officials pegged the flood-related toll in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state at 110.